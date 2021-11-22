Court gets tough on thieves

CHOMBA MUSIKA,Lusaka

A MAGISTRATE is concerned about escalating cases of house burglaries in the capital, Lusaka, with a warning that those found wanting will be jailed. Over 14,500 criminal cases were recorded by police between July and September this year countrywide. The 14,569 cases increased by 450 compared to 14,119 recorded during the same period last year, representing a 3.8 percent increase. Lusaka Province accounted for about 3,800, the highest number of cases recorded, representing 26.08 percent, followed by Copperbelt with 2,169 at 14.89 percent. To send a warning to potential robbers, Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma on Friday last week sentenced a 47-year-old businessman to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a warehouse and stealing over K260,000. "I will be failing in my duties to protect society if I don't send a strong warning to would-be offenders. I have decided to sentence you to seven years imprisonment with hard labour to punish you and deter would-be offenders," magistrate Kaoma said. This is in a case Hitler Sikatulu was charged with breaking into a building and committing a crime. The incident happened