CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Lusaka High Court has dismissed Vedanta Resources Holding’s application to stay winding up proceedings of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and refer the parties in the case to arbitration.

High Court Judge Anessi Banda-Bobo said the winding up case is not a proper one to refer parties to arbitration.