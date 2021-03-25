Court discharges, counsels juveniles

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

THREE juveniles who were arrested together with 27 United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres for idle and disorderly conduct have been absolutely discharged by the Kitwe Magistrate’s Court.

All the suspects pleaded guilty to the offence as 26 were fined last week after they paid K18 admission of guilt fee.

Judgment for the three juveniles was reserved for yesterday, pending a report from the Social Welfare Department.

Another juvenile, whose report is pending from the Social Welfare Department, is set to appear in court tomorrow.

Particulars of the offence allege that the juveniles, while acting together with others, conducted themselves in a manner likely to breach peace on March 12 this year.

When the matter came up for judgment yesterday, Kitwe district social welfare officer Kombe Kamanga told the court that