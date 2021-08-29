Couple trades infidelity accusations

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AN attempt by a woman to reconcile with her husband has hit a snag after allegations that she had been going out with a man she claimed was the prophet from her church.

Memory Mfuta, 28, sued Patron Mundia, 31, for marriage reconciliation.

The Matero Local Court dismissed the claim on grounds that the couple was not willing to reconcile.

Mundia told the court that he had lost interest in Mfuta after he discovered that she was lying to him about the prophet.

"I was not at peace especially when my wife's church said they did not know the man she claimed was a prophet. I suspected that she has been going out with the same man no wonder she was not at peace when I returned from