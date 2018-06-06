Couple steps forward to claim ‘resurrected’ daughter

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

IN a dramatic twist of events, a couple has emerged claiming to be biological parents of a ‘dead woman’ who is believed to have reappeared at her home in Masala township on Sunday.This unfolded yesterday barely a day after the remains of Winnie Lufunja, 19, who is believed to have died on November 12, 2016, were exhumed to determine resurrection claims.

Bones and hair were confirmed as human remains after exhuming the burial site of Winnie at Mitengo cemetery at around 17:50 hours on Monday.