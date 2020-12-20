Couple splits over food

MARY PHIRI, Ndola

A COUPLE has been granted divorce following a complaint by the wife that her husband called her prostitute each time she asked for money from him to buy food.

Eunice Chilufya, 47, sued Josephat Kacheya, 49, of Twapia Township, for divorce on grounds that he does not provide for the family and threatens to kill her.

The case came before Kabushi Local Court Senior Magistrate Agnes Mulenga sitting with Evelyn Nalwizya and Mildred Namwizye.

Chilufya told the court that the two married in 1997 after Kacheya paid K80 dowry. They have four children together.

She said problems in their marriage started in 2012 when her mother got sick and