PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

TWO civil servants and a lawyer have been warned and cautioned together with two Tanzanians who claim to be the owners of the 51 houses in Lusaka’s Chalala.

The two civil servants are Charles Loyana, a senior accountant in the Ministry of Finance, and his wife, Susan Sinkala, while the lawyer is Chali Chitala, who is based on the Copperbelt.