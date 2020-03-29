Couple keeps fingers crossed before ‘I do’

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

DAVIS Mwansa and his fiancée Jenalla Banda have been looking forward to their wedding day, April 4.

The couple has been in courtship for over two years, and 22-year-old Jenalla could not wait to don her wedding dress and walk down the aisle, cheered on by a bunch of relatives and friends.

They have already undergone their premarital counselling.

“The planning has been going on for about six months now,” says Davis, who is a pastor.

Wedding gowns and accompanying accessories have already been bought in readiness for the big day.

The couple also booked a church for their marriage blessing and a venue for the reception.

“We have already signed forms to get our marriage certificate and CLICK TO READ MORE