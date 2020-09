CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

A 24-YEAR-OLD hairdresser of Lilayi Estate in Lusaka and her 32-year-old lover have pleaded guilty to concealing the death of a month-old baby she had with her ex-lover.

The baby died in unexplained circumstances.

When Praxides Sikamena discovered that her child had died, she informed her boyfriend, Davidson Simunji,

who advised her to conceal the incident.