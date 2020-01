CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A BUSINESSMAN has been dragged to court for allegedly recruiting 10 people he wanted to train as militia and use them to overthrow Government by assassinating President Edgar Lungu, service chiefs and other officials.

Mwangala Ngalande, 58, of Roma in Lusaka, is also accused of having planned to assassinate Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini and other senior government officials.