Countries join hands to sensitise poultry farmers

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA and four other sub-Saharan countries have come up with solution to change farmers’ perceptions on the use of antibiotics in poultry farming by discouraging individuals that work on farms to directly provide treatment to animals.

Across the project countries, individuals that live or work on farms made decisions regarding healthcare and directly provided treatments to animals, often replying only on inputs from family and friends. Few of the respondents in the surveys relied on animal health professionals or indicated the use of a prescription when obtaining antimicrobials. CLICK TO READ MORE