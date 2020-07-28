‘Counting on you’

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Kitwe

HE MAY not be a Marcelo Bielsa, the Leeds United Argentina coach who can spend an astonishing 70 minutes, utter more than 4,000 words, employ a multitude of stats, spreadsheets and video analysis on the big screen as well as dozens of dossiers to simply explain his methods as a coach.

While Chipolopolo coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic did not go to those lengths, he is appearing to be equally

meticulous in his methods. To deliver a simple message to the Austria-based Chipolopolo duo of striker Patson Daka

and midfielder Enock Mwepu, the Serb had to do so through a PowerPoint presentation.

It naturally left Daka and Mwepu impressed.

“Meeting the coach is something that I am grateful of, just getting to know him, know his tactics and system of play,”

Mwepu said. “I love his encouraging words, I just pray that his plans and his system, his whole term with the national team will be successful and we as players we look forward to help him and work with him, I think he is a good guy.” CLICK TO READ MORE