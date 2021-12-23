Countdown to Kabwata by-election begins

STEVEN MVULA, CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

WITH less than a month before the people of Kabwata vote for their Member of Parliament, political parties are offering the electorate promises of what they will do for them. The by-election in Kabwata was necessitated by the death of Levy Mkandawire in a road traffic accident on November 18 this year. The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set January 20, 2021 as the date for the by-election. The commission will on the same day conduct two local government by-elections in Liangati ward of Senanga in Western Province and Sokontwe ward of Milenge district, Luapula Province. The UPND says once their candidate is voted for, residents will benefit from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which has since been increased from K1.6 million to K25.7 million per area starting next year. The party is yet to pick a candidate, but it has so far received 27 applications.

UPND deputy chairperson for elections Brian Ndumba said the governing party will CLICK TO READ MORE