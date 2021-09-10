Countdown to 2021/2022 Super League kick-off

MATHEWS KABAMBA, CHISHIMBA BWALYA Kitwe, Lusaka

AFTER setting the pace last season, defending champions Zesco United are looking to do the same this season. Who can stop them? Zesco have already made their intentions known for this season; to defend the league and reach the knockout stage of the CAF Champions League. Mumamba Numba's men have already started on title winning note after lifting the Samuel 'Zoom' Ndhlovu Charity Shield. Zesco thumped Lusaka Dynamos 4-0 two weeks ago at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. From the business they have done in the close window, they look like a team that is seriously looking to emulate their last performance or even do better when the league kicks off tomorrow. The Ndola giants have roped in Spencer Sautu from Green Eagles, to add to the creativity that is already in the squad via Kelvin Kampamba and company. As a way to provide competition for Kenyan international goalkeeper Ian Oteino, the club has brought in Chipolopolo second choice custodian Gregory Sanjase on loan from Young Green Eagles. Winger Edward Lungu was a standout performer with Kitwe United last season and the champions have managed to lure the player to Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. With their coach entering