Councils to run markets, bus stations

MARGARET CHISANGA, Lusaka

ALL public markets and bus stations should be run by councils and not political party cadres or any other grouping, Minister of Local Government Charles Banda has said.

Dr Banda said President Edgar Lungu has directed that sanity be restored at bus stations and markets countrywide by ensuring that the collection of levies is done in a clear and transparent manner by the local authorities.