Councils should up their game

NOW that local authorities in Zambia have regained their power to collect revenue in markets and bus stations following the removal of political cadres, there is need for the institutions to be prudent with the resources.

Collecting levies without the interference of political cadres in these public places is one thing but to be judicious with the funds is another matter.

Councils countrywide need to catch up with service delivery which had been hampered by illegal activities perpetrated by cadres of the then governing party, the Patriotic Front.

With local authorities expected to support decentralisation, it is time for them to seize the opportunity and increase revenue collection to meet their development targets.

Although the central government is expected to devolve power to councils with matching resources, the local authorities still have an obligation to increase revenue collection to meet the growing need of services for residents.

Local authorities should use the resources to provide better trading places as well as invest in ventures that can help expand their revenue base.

It will definitely take time to realise stability in revenue collection after the damage done by PF cadres, but President Hakainde Hichilema’s stance against political cadres in markets and bus stations provides a good starting point.

However, it is greatly saddening to hear that some traders are refusing to pay levies claiming that Minister of Local Government Gary Nkombo told them to stop paying when he visited markets recently.

This is the same cadre mentally which the new government is fighting against in markets and bus stations and if tolerated it will remain a thorn to councils’ obligations.

It is unthinkable that traders could try to navigate through political favours to avoid paying levies.

The Minister of Local Government should put his foot down and remind all those who operate in public places that paying levies is not a matter of negotiation.

The councils need revenue from traders so that in turn they can provide conducive environment for people to trade from.

Those who refuse to pay levies just want to ride on the goodwill the UPND government is enjoying from most citizens in their early days in office.

Time to appease political cadres by exempting them from taking certain obligations is gone and traders should accept the lawful way of doing things now.

It is for this reason that we appeal to all traders in markets to heed Ministry of Local Government directive that they should continue paying levies to local authorities.

For instance, refuse collection by councils in markets and bus stations comes at a huge cost and without adequate revenue base local authorities cannot meet all their obligations.

It is therefore important that traders and bus operators support local authorities in meeting their revenue targets.

We also expect the traders and bus operators to work with the police to identify remnants of political cadres still lurking in markets and bus stations.

These are the ones who are influencing some traders not to pay levies and fees because they still have an interest in such transactions.

The permanent removal of political cadres in bus stations and markets can only be sustained if those who operate in these places refuse to be under the bondage of hooligans again.

Lastly, we urge local authorities to monitor officers assigned to collect levies so that they do not fall prey to the schemes employed by political cadres in the past.