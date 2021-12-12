Councils must now invest

THE revelation by Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) that councils’ revenue collection has improved by up to 70 percent after political elements were removed from bus stations and markets across the country has not come as a surprise. Markets and bus stations countrywide are big money spinners, little wonder the so-called commanders from the former ruling party treated these places like gold fields and would have fought to the death just to maintain their turf. For a long time the councils were pushed aside and made to only look on as money they should have collected for the greater good of the country and citizens went to building mansions and buying expensive cars for selfish and greedy individuals. That era is behind us now – we believe – and everyone can breathe a sigh of relief. After the fall of PF, we saw council police, who previously only went after vendors and hawkers selling on the streets, make a grand entry into the markets like a conquering army to reclaim their turf. This done, the councils must now reclaim the respect they had in years past and save their workers from being a laughing stock for going for months without pay. Now that they have more revenue, they must invest in ventures that will help them increase their income and create more jobs. It can be done. Some years ago Chipata Municipal Council was one of the most financially stable in the country, buoyed by revenue from crop and bicycle levy. Councils have too much at their disposal to be cash-strapped and go begging. Even the garbage they collect can be turned into cash, although we have seen such ventures surrendered to private companies. How about turning council guesthouses into comfortable lodges. Alas, most of the council guesthouses around the country are an eyesore, offering no comfort at all, yet the council by its nature must set an example of what good hospitality must look, smell and feel like. And where are the council libraries? Most of them have been shut down or converted for other purposes, and yet there is still great need for such facilities. The councils need to be more innovative in their work in order to generate more income, rather than crying for bail-outs from the central government, which also has a pile of needs to attend to. And we agree with ZULAWU president Emmanuel Mwinsa that reclaiming markets and bus stations is a huge responsibility; these places should not only be rid of cadres, but of garbage as well; and everything that adds to their unpleasantness. Despite markets and bus stations being sources of income, they remain an eyesore and places to be avoided. Bus stations must be places of rest and must, therefore, offer enough convenience. But how many bus stations have decent toilets? Now that the councils are in full authority, they must show that law and order has indeed come back by ensuring that these places are clean, in keeping up with council by-laws and regulations. Only then will they reclaim the respect they deserve as local authorities.