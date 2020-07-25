Councils in K97 million bailout

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has released K97 million Local Government Equalisation Fund to councils countrywide for the month of July, Minister of Local Government Charles Banda has announced.

Dr Banda said in an interview yesterday that the Ministry of Finance disbursed the K97 million on Tuesday this week.

“I want to announce that the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday released another K97 million Local Government Equalisation Fund for the month of July. So, we are up to date,” the minister said.

Last month, Government released about K600 million Local Government Equalisation Fund to 116 councils for months from January to June.

By June, the Ministry of Finance had released K582,283,806, which accounted for monthly disbursements of K97,047,301.

Dr Banda cautioned local authorities against using the Local Government Equalisation Fund on salaries.

The money is given to councils by Government to enhance service delivery through infrastructure development projects.