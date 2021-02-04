Councils fail to remit K1.6 billion

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

LOCAL authorities countrywide failed to remit K1.6 billion statutory obligations in 2018 and 2019, the latest Auditor General’s report on councils has revealed.

Leading the list was Lusaka, followed by Ndola, Kitwe, and Chipata city councils, while Luanshya and Mongu municipal councils came out fifth and sixth respectively.

The failure to remit K1,693,684,594 statutory obligations may disadvantage workers in getting paid their benefits after they retire, according to a report for the 2018 and 2019 financial years.

Auditor General Dick Sichembe says councils also failed to settle staff obligations amounting to over K276 million and could also not collect revenue of about K100 million.

Dr Sichembe said councils did not pay money to workers amounting to K276,689,804