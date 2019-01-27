News

Councils could lose Equalisation Fund

January 27, 2019
1 Min Read
CHITOTELA

MONICA KAYOMBO, Chavuma
GOVERNMENT has threatened to stop the disbursement of the Equalisation Fund to councils if the local authorities continue diverting the money to workers’ salaries instead of investing in capital projects.
Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela said civil servants should serve the nation diligently and help President Edgar Lungu fulfil his vision to take development to all parts of the country.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

