Councillors vanish after lunch

DIANA CHIPEPO and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

COUNCILLORS from Lusaka Province on Tuesday shunned the provincial elections that popped up on the agenda during the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) kit distribution exercise at Eastern Moon Lodge.

One of the club officials proposed during the meeting that elections to choose provincial representatives at next month's emergency council meeting be conducted during the kit distribution exercise.