Councillors knocked out

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Constitutional Court has ruled that serving councillors are not eligible to contest the July 26 Lusaka mayoral by-election even if they resigned from their current positions.A panel of five judges, however, yesterday ruled that a serving councillor who chooses to resign from his or her position can only contest an election after a full term of a council.

This was a matter in which two citizens petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking an interpretation on whether or not a councillor can contest a mayoral election without resigning as a civic leader.