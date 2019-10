NKOLE MULAMBIA, NANCY SIAME

Ndola, Lusaka

OVER 28 councils countrywide are on a go-slow demanding payment of August and September salaries.

Zambia United Local Authorities Workers (ZULAWU) president Kingsley Zulu says workers from local authorities with up to three months arrears will withhold labour.

“Due to non-payment of salaries, we uphold and endorse the resolutions made by our members to withhold labour and CLICK TO READ MORE