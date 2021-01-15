Council starts reburials

ABIGAIL BANDA

Lusaka

THE Lusaka City Council has started reburying 20 people whose remains were recently laid bare by rains at Chingwere Cemetery.

The exercise started on Wednesday and nine bodies have been reburied so far.

Council public relations manager George Sichimba said in a statement yesterday that the remaining 11 bodies will be reburied by the end of this week.

"The storm water caused erosion of banks of the drainage that passes through the cemetery, thereby affecting some old graves closer to it," Mr Sichimba said.