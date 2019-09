CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has released K251 million to Local Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASF) to pay outstanding pension benefits to over 14,700 council retirees.

Minister of Local Government Charles Banda said at a press briefing yesterday that the disbursed money is out of the K555 million Government owes the council retirees.