CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

A STORES officer at Choma Municipal Council has allegedly been murdered by her husband using a kitchen knife after a marital dispute.

Grace Mutale, 36, was allegedly stabbed in the neck by Paul Muyembe, around 01:00 hours yesterday. He has been apprehended.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police Diamond Likashi said in an interview that Ms Mutale was murdered when she visited her husband in New Township in