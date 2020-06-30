Council allows bars

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Lusaka City Council has allowed the continued operations of two of the four bars and nightclubs which allegedly defied COVID-19 guidelines.

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa said in an interview yesterday that the council has lifted the suspension of licences for MS Liquor Store in Chilenje and Drill Beat Pub in Libala.

Mr Sampa said Chicagos Reloaded at East Park Mall and Grandaddy’s in Salama Park will remain closed until their case is deliberated by the liquor licensing committee.

The local authority gave proprietors of the four businesses a 24 hour ultimatum to show cause why their licences should not be cancelled for