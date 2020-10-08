Cotton can change lives of farmers

NANCY MWAPE, Mumbwa

THE Cotton Association of Zambia has described cotton as a white gold commodity that is able to transform lives of farmers and earn the country close to US$450 million annually.

Zambia has about 350,000 small-scale farmers growing an average of 120 million kilogrammes of cotton annually.

Association executive director Joseph Nkole said the industry supports livelihoods of 3.2 million people, which can be doubled to support the tailoring and textile industry.

"Zambia had a strong textile industry up to 2004. We had 150 textile industries from the Copperbelt Province down to Livingstone. Livingstone alone had 40 factories and we may be left with two now. The industry supported close to 35,000 real jobs in the