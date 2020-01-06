Cost of stroke in Zambia

LUSAKA – Stanley Zimba was tired.

The proximate cause was his just-completed rotation as an internal medicine physician at University Teaching Hospital, the biggest and busiest hospital in Zambia’s sprawling capital of Lusaka.

As the hospitals of last resort in a nation of 17 million, UTH treats all comers. In a typical 24-hour shift in September, Zimba, 38, treated patients with pneumonia, tuberculosis, and diarrhoea complicated by HIV. Patients with advanced prostate cancer and intestinal blockages also arrived, wrongly admitted to his internal medicine unit, but Zimba saw them anyway.

There were also four or five cases of stroke. Stroke is the other cause of Zimba’s exhaustion, an often overlooked disease that has become his life’s work.

In Zambia, stroke is a leading killer. Yet there are no native-born Zambian neurologists who can help stem the tide. For decades, the country has depended on foreign neurologists who may be unfamiliar with its languages and culture, who are not full-time residents, and whose primary aim may be research, not patient care.

The problem isn’t unique to Zambia. Across the developing world, neurological diseases, including stroke, Parkinson’s and epilepsy, go undiagnosed and untreated. While high-income countries average seven neurologists per 100,000 residents, low income countries have 0.1. In many, the number is zero.

Zimba hopes to change that. He is one of five doctors enrolled in a neurology training programme at UTH, the first of its kind in Zambia.

Launched last year, the programme aims to create a permanent cadre of Zambian neurologists. They will speak the same language as their patients, share the same background and, so the theory goes, spread the best practices for the care of brain injury and disease across Zambia’s health care system.

The demanding programme comes at considerable personal cost. A husband and father with three children under 10, Zimba has little time to see his family. He skips lunch and hasn’t taken a vacation in 10 years. And as a fully licensed physician who ran his own rural hospital, he has had to check his ego and submit himself to being a student again. Zimba’s general work schedule is one of resigned weariness, of a man who has so much to do, there’s no real point in hurrying.

“I’ve been in school all my life,” he says. “I’ve never really taken a break.”

The pay-off, he says, will come from bending the arc of stroke care in Zambia, where many die or live with disability unnecessarily.

“It’s a huge responsibility,” he says. “The burden of stroke is enormous.”

Few options for treatment

Stroke is the world’s second-leading killer, causing an estimated 5.8 million fatalities annually—trailing only its close cousin, heart disease.

In wealthy Western countries, stroke occurrences and fatalities have been declining steadily, thanks to advances in prevention and treatment. Ambulances deliver patients to hospitals with dedicated stroke units, where CT or MRI machines can identify the type of stroke: The majority are ischemic, caused by a blocked blood vessel in the brain, and the rest are haemorrhagic, caused by a ruptured blood vessel. Accurate identification matters because the most effective treatment for ischemic stroke now available—a clot-dissolving drug known as tPA — can be fatal in haemorrhagic patients.

But tPA, which can cost US$8,000 per dose, isn’t available in Zambia, nor in most developing countries. Neither are even more sophisticated surgical interventions, like one where a catheter snakes up through an artery in the neck to pluck the clot out of the brain. The absence of those treatments is one reason fatal strokes are almost twice as common in low- and middle-income countries, with 105 deaths per 100,000 persons compared to rich ones (61 per 100,000).

Perversely, as advances in global health have reduced deaths from infectious diseases, populations are living longer and are more likely to suffer from heart disease and stroke. Those diseases are also a result of rising affluence, which has led to changes in lifestyle and diet. For millions, access to processed foods, sugar and salt, as well as tobacco, have increased rates of obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure—all contributors to stroke.

As stroke incidence increases, its cost isn’t just in lives lost, but in the rise of disability. Many survivors are unable to work and contribute to the economy; often, they require constant care that forces a family to drop out of the workforce as well. There are estimated to be more than 80 million stroke survivors globally. Their cost to the global economy is measured in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

Despite the toll, stroke is often overlooked by the global health community. While the Global Fund—an international effort to combat AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis—spends more than US$4 billion annually, there is no equivalent for heart disease and stroke.

Even if Zambia’s hospitals could deliver emergency stroke treatment, it would be available only to a tiny percentage of patients. In wealthy countries, stroke care is driven by the mantra “time is brain”. Caregivers are trained to recognise symptoms, such as slurred speech and drooping facial features, and to call 911 or its equivalent. Patients are whisked by ambulance to the nearest stroke centre, where they can be diagnosed and treated, quickly—tPA, for one, is effective for no more than 4.5 hours after a stroke.

None of that infrastructure exists in Zambia. There is no emergency dispatch system, and its few ambulances mostly shuttle patients from one hospital to another. Stroke patients are rarely seen within the first few hours of onset, and it’s much more common for them to arrive days or even weeks after the attack. In Zambia, stroke is treated as a chronic condition, and patient care is focused on preventing future occurrences.

One of Stanley Zimba’s goals, he says, is for Zambia to begin to treat stroke like an emergency.

A long journey to neurology

It may not have been inevitable that Zimba became a physician, but it would have been easy to predict. His father was a hospital administrator, his mother worked for the Ministry of Finance, and at one point his family lived on the grounds of UTH. By high school, he said, “it was almost decided I was going to be a doctor”.

Zimba graduated from the University of Zambia’s seven-year medical degree programme in 2009, then spent two years rotating through departments at UTH, with six months each in surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics, and internal medicine. Then, like all newly minted Zambian doctors, he spent two years in rural hospitals, often as the only doctor, seeing a dizzying array of patients and maladies.

For much of his rural posting, he was in a small town in the Southern Province. He delivered babies, treated burns, set broken bones, stitched wounds, and single-handedly tried to hold back the flood of disease and injury.

“I was alone, managing a population of 500,000 to 600,000,” he said. “It was a nightmare.”

Patients and their families would come to his house at all hours, sometimes demanding to be fed because the clinic staff failed to provide meals.

While some physicians thrive in this kind of environment, Zimba was frustrated by the relentless pace and his inability to make more than temporary fixes. After two years and three months, he was eager to return to a life with more predictable hours at Lusaka’s UTH—and an opportunity to make a bigger difference in Zambian health care.

“When I came back, I felt I had no work,” he said. “For the first time I could sleep all night.”

Although already a physician, Zimba resumed training at UTH to become a specialist in internal medicine. First, he considered cardiology. But Zimba noticed the volume of stroke patients had increased in the decade between his first years in medical school and his return to UTH. Some of the increase was likely due to better access to hospitals, so more stroke patients were being diagnosed. But there also appeared to be a general increase in stroke.

Gretchen Birbeck, an American neurologist, began working in Zambia as a University of Chicago medical student in 1994 and has returned almost every year since. In that time, virtually none of the historic causes of stroke in Zambia have improved, she says. Zambians still have very high rates of heart disease, and they’re increasingly suffering from hypertension and type II diabetes. While Zambia’s infection rate for HIV, a known cause of stroke, has declined, it is still among the highest in the world at 11.3 percent. And in a cruel irony, antiretroviral therapies—first introduced in Zambia in 2004 and responsible for sharply reducing HIV deaths—can also lead to stroke.

The rise in stroke, and the dearth of specialised care, tipped Zimba toward neurology. “I think that was where the desire (to pursue neurology) came from,” he said. “To look after patients and then to sort of add to an area where there was no expertise.”

But without a formal neurology programme at UTH, Zimba had to scramble to find training. In 2016, he spent three months in Beijing at Xuanwu Hospital, then in 2017, he was granted funding from the Zambian Health ministry to train in Cape Town for three years. “They have a super, super programme,” he said. “I was very eager.”

He left his family, travelled to South Africa, and rented an apartment while waiting for the funding to come through. It never did. After eight months, he returned to Zambia, where for the first time a neurology training was available.

Birth of a training programme

Around 2014, Omar Siddiqi, an American neurologist doing research at UTH, began discussing the possibility of neurology training in Zambia with Birbeck—his mentor, who had become a professor at the University of Rochester in New York.

Siddiqi first arrived in Lusaka in 2010 for a project that examined central nervous system infection in HIV patients. Now an assistant professor at Harvard, Siddiqi was eager to take his neurology training to the developing world. But he eventually moved his attention away from academic research.

“You have to be aligned with what’s needed,” he said. “The research was great for my career, but what can I do that’s the greatest bang for my buck?” Now, Siddiqi lives in Lusaka with his wife and young children 10 months a year; the rest are spent in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Siddiqi began sketching out a plan for a training programme with Birbeck and Igor Koralnik, another American neurologist in Zambia. The idea had a precedent: In 2006, Ethiopia initiated a programme to train eight neurologists, one for each of the eight medical schools in the nation, which quickly doubled the nation’s neurologists. In Honduras, there was one neurologist for every 325,000 potential patients in 1998, when a training programme was launched. By 2010 the neurologist-to-patient ratio had increased 50 percent.

The Zambia proposal gained momentum in 2014, after Siddiqi met Deanna Saylor, an American neurology resident at Johns Hopkins with experience in Kenya and Uganda. After the programme was approved by the University of Zambia and the Ministry of Health, Saylor received a Fulbright scholarship from the US state department to fund her participation. In January 2018, she moved with her husband and two young children to Lusaka to lead the programme.

The training programme won’t bring Zambia’s ranks of neurologists in line with wealthy countries. The US has about 17,000 neurologists, or 5.1 for 100,000 potential patients; Zambia would need more than 900 neurologists to reach the same ratio. But it would train enough neurologists to guide the non-specialists who will continue to deliver most of Zambia’s neurology care.

“Prior to this programme, medical doctors were learning neurology from non-neurologists,” Saylor says. “Hopefully, now every doctor will be trained by a neurologist.”

Zimba was among the first class of five enrolled that fall, selected not just because of their medical prowess, but because of their leadership potential.

“A lot of what happens in neurology in Zambia depends on the five of them,” Saylor says.

Once trained, the Zambian neurologists could leave the country in search of higher pay and better working conditions.

But Lorraine Chishimba, another member of the first class, says she has no intention of leaving—even though, with a sister studying for a PhD in Australia, emigrating may not seem like such a stretch.

“I love my country and I’d like to serve my people,” she says. “Once the programme began, I knew this was going to be big,” Chishimba says. “We were going to be the first Zambian neurologists.”

This story by Oliver Staley was supported by the

Pulitzer Center on Crisis

Reporting. QUARTZ AFRICA