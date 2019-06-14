Cost of service awaits AfDB

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE selection of the successful bidder to undertake the cost of service study, which will be used to determine Zesco Limited’s internal costs structure, is awaiting approval from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The cost of service study is aimed at providing the basis of gradual adjustment of electricity prices towards cost-reflective levels to ensure financial viability of the electricity sector, while at the same time taking into account social and equity considerations.