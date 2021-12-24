Cost of living to improve in 2 years – Kawana

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE cost of living and welfare of Zambians will improve in the next two years once the various bold economic recovery interventions the new dawn administration is undertaking bear fruits. Ministry of Information and Media director Thabo Kawana says unlike the Patriotic Front (PF), which allegedly implemented cosmetic measures to address the country’s challenges, the United Party for National Development (UPND) is making decisions that may take a little time to impact positively on lives of Zambians. Mr Kawama said the removal of US$67.7 million fuel subsidies is among bold measures Government has undertaken which will eventually have good results for the economy. He said this on Wednesday evening when he featured on Diamond Television to speak about the country’s state of governance. Mr Kawana said Zambians will soon appreciate the seemingly painful decisions Government is implementing to restore the economy like removal of subsidies.

Following the removal of fuel subsidies, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) on December 16 increased the retail fuel pump prices by K3.54 for petrol and K4.56 for diesel. Consequently, bus operators increased fares, a development which raised misgivings among the populace. “More people will benefit from the removal CLICK TO READ MORE