COSAFA win sign of bright future, says minister

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere says winning the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup trophy has rekindled hope among Zambians who were losing confidence in the national team.

And Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga has appealed to Government to expedite the payment of allowances to national team players and technical bench for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Namibia in March.