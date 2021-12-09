COSAFA U-17 trophy eludes Zambia again

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

ZAMBIA 1 ANGOLA 2

ANGOLA defender Luis Eusebio yesterday netted at the death to deny Zambian players gold medals in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Under-17 Championship final, with coach George Chilufya alleging the winners used overage players. "It's been a nice journey for the sake of development of our football. I don't know, I may be wrong, I may be right. The boys fought, they gave everything and credit goes to them. But I don't know if MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) just worked for Lesotho, Zambia, Namibia and for some other countries and not the other team," Chilufya said in a post-match interview. "I think credit goes to my boys, they really played against a very organised side, but again I am not sure because I believe in what my eyes tell me. So credit goes to the boys." Chilufya said they will now shift attention to preparing the team for future assignments. The unmarked Eusebio headed in at the far post with only seconds remaining before the end of the match. Angola drew first blood on 11 minutes through Eusebio after he flicked in with his left foot a Simao Pedro free-kick past goalkeeper Eric Makungu. Two minutes later, Zambia equalised through striker Marcel Zimba after Kelvin Phiri fed him. The Angolans, despite conceding, stepped on