ALEX NJOVU and ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NATIONAL team players have been paid US$ 1,550 (about K20,000) each for winning the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup in Durban, South Africa.

Zambia received R500,000 (about K450,000) for winning the regional event.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/