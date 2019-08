MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZAMBIA’s ambitions of winning two Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Championships titles were yesterday dashed when the She-polopolo and under-20 women national team lost to South Africa and Tanzania respectively.

The senior team lost 1-0 to hosts South Africa while the under-20 squad went down 2-1 to guest side Tanzania in Port Elizabeth.