Corteva assures farmers of diverse mix of seed

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

FARMERS must embrace the right technology and agricultural practices to produce sustainably, Corteva Agriscience Zambia managing director Samson Nyendwa has said.

Speaking recently at the Corteva agro-dealer engagement gala and awards ceremony, Mr Nyendwa said his company, which is behind Pannar and Pioneer Seed brands, is committed to enriching lives of those who produce and those who consume to ensure progress for generations to come.

He said Corteva will continue supporting the agriculture industry with a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximising productivity to enhance yield and profitability.

“To achieve this purpose farmers must produce sustainably and embrace the right technology and agricultural practices,” Mr Nyendwa said.

He said agro-dealers play critical and pivotal roles in helping farmers access right technology and taking the much-needed inputs to farmers doorsteps.

"At Corteva Agriscience we earn the trust of agro-dealers, farmers, and consumers by