Corruption fight not HH’s alone – Bwalya

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

VICTIMS of corruption are the ones pushing the war on the vice and not President Hakainde Hichilema, presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has said. Mr Bwalya said when he featured on Sun FM radio yesterday that Government is a custodian of the crusade and it has to make sure that the crusade is executed within the law to the best expectations of people.

Mr Bwalya said the crusade against corruption is being energised because the Zambian people, who are the victims of the vice, are demanding for it. "As we execute our mandate, we must know we are also victims of corruption. Those of us in whose hands this crusade has been placed must ensure that this crusade is executed so that the Zambian people can