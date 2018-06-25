Corruption fight is for all

CORRUPTION is a serious challenge across the globe and Zambia is not exempted.

Corruption exists at all levels of governance or public service. At all levels there are some greedy and unpatriotic individuals who manipulate or try to manipulate systems for their personal gain.

While it is expected that there will always be deviant or corrupt individuals in any given society, it is also expected that the law-abiding citizens will have the upper hand.

The more people engage in corruption, the more the deviant culture is entrenched, imposing itself as a norm.

And when a country slips to this level, it becomes difficult to salvage it and this is what we should guard against.

It is no secret that despite the important role the public service plays in the development of the country, its efforts have been undermined by some greedy and unpatriotic individuals.

In the public service, high-risk areas for corruption include procurement, land allocation, passport and national registration issuance, traffic regulation, school place allocation and examination processes; recruitments and promotions.

If not mitigated, corruption has potential to destroy a nation by breaking down its system functionalities which are key factors in service delivery and accelerating development.

Corruption also undermines good governance and fundamentally distorts public policy and leads to misallocation of resources.

Given its devastating effects on society, corruption should never be tolerated but condemned in the strongest terms ever.

Regardless of how small the monetary value involved is or who commits it, corruption is corruption and it all adds to the bigger picture which paints the country black.

As Vice-President Inonge Wina has rightly noted, there is need for all patriotic Zambians to take a stand against corruption and build a united front against the vice.

The Vice-President said this during the recently commemorated Africa Public Service Day held under the theme ‘Combating corruption in the public service through stakeholders’ participation and promotion of ethical leadership to realise the objective of agenda 2063 and SDGs’.

Indeed participation of all stakeholders is key to winning the fight against corruption. Besides refraining from corrupt practices, Zambians need to take the role of whistle-blowing seriously.

It is a known fact that some people fail to report suspected corruption for fear of victimisation and retaliation from the people affected by corruption allegations.

What may not be known to many is that whistle-blowers, experts and investigators are well protected under the Public Interest Disclosure Act number 4 of 2010.

“Through the Public Interest Disclosure Act Number 2 of 2010, also known as the Whistle-blowers Act, we are safeguarding the rights, including employment rights of persons who report on corrupt practices. In this regard, Government will continue engaging and partnering with various stakeholders in the fight against corruption,” Mrs Wina said.

Government cannot fight this scourge alone. Whistle-blowers are key in exposing corruption.

There is need for every citizen to take responsibility by being alert and proactive to report any suspected corruption.

While it is commendable that Government is reassuring the protection of whistle-blowers, the Anti-Corruption Commission will also do well to intensify sensitisation on the Whistle-blowers Act so that more people are aware of the protection that exists for reporting suspected corruption.

This will help promote and enhance participation of more people in the fight against the vice.

It is only when more stakeholders come on board that significant strides will be achieved in the fight against this scourge, which is a threat to Zambia’s existence.