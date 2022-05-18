Corruption ex-ministers should be caged

DESPITE being endowed with plentiful natural resources, Zambia has remained among the poorest countries in the world with over 60 percent of its population living under the poverty datum line. Although there are many causes of poverty, one of the chief contributors to high impoverishment levels in Zambia is corruption, mainly among government officials. Corruption upsurges inequality, decreases popular accountability and political responsiveness, and thus raises frustration and hardship among citizens. From a technical point of view, it has been proven empirically that countries like Zambia with high levels of corruption have slow economic growth in terms of GDP, excessive government debt, lower tax revenue, higher income inequality, and high fiscal deficits. It is against this gloomy background that since ascending to power last year following an emphatic victory in the August 12 general election, the new dawn administration has placed the corruption fight high on its agenda. We have seen a good number of former government officials who have served in the Patriotic Front (PF) administration being pursued by law enforcement agencies on corruption allegations. Some of such former leaders have cried foul after their upmarket residences have been searched as part of investigations. The latest revelations of grand corruption in the previous regime was yesterday when Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya disclosed during radio programme that most former ministers awarded themselves contracts for the services they never rendered. This is a very sad revelation, and should those suspected to have been involved in such high-level corruption be found guilty, they should be made to pay back the money they stole so that ordinary Zambians can benefit. According to Mr Bwalya, law enforcement agencies have all the information regarding the former ministers’ alleged clandestine contractual deals and will soon move to make them account for their sins. “The law will soon catch up with them. The money stolen should have been used to improve people’s welfare. That is why we will pursue them and win the fight against corruption,” he said when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme.

Mr Bwalya underscored President Hakainde Hichilema’s resolve to ensure that individuals who stole from the public are made answerable and pay back why they stole. Zambians want actions to be taken against any former government official who engaged in corrupt practices so that it serves as a deterrent to would-be offenders. Like Mr Bwalya rightly put it, the former ministers who will be proved to have awarded themselves contracts and made colossal sums of money, such resources should be recovered and channeled to needy areas. This should be done the same way law enforcers retrieved K65.3 million and US$53, 000 from journalist Faith Musonda and the money benefited 2, 780 University of Zambia students through government bursaries. With the zeal exhibited by Government in ridding Zambia of corruption, we urge law enforcement agencies to promptly move in and bring to book the former ministers who awarded themselves contracts. This should be done within the parameters of of the law because President Hichilema has always accentuated that no matter how slow the graft fight may seem, law enforcers have to execute their duties in conformity with the law. Law enforces should swiftly move in to arrest the corrupt former ministers because sometimes the longer the fight takes, the more complicated bringing the culprits to book becomes. We need to fight corruption from all its facets because the poor are the ones how are gravely affected if the vice goes unabated.