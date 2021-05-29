Correctional Service doubles players’ rewards

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

MTN Super League side Prison Leopards players will be paid K5,000 each as winning bonus for beating Zesco United in the league on Wednesday.

Leopards have been further offered K6,000 per player if they overcome Kabwe Warriors in their next fixture. Zambia Correctional Service commissioner general Chisela Chileshe hailed the players for their tenacity. “Each player will be paid K5,000 for beating Zesco United and every player will get K6,000 if they beat Kabwe Warriors in the Kabwe debut here at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in our next fixture,” Chileshe said in an interview. Prison players are paid K2,500 each as winning bonus. He said the players deserve motivation for their hard work. Chileshe, who regularly watches CLICK TO READ MORE