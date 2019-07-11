News

Correctional service act hardens offenders – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu presenting an award for best foot drills in the female category to Kapukanya Kanekwa during the pass out parade for the Zambia Correctional Service in Kaoma yesterday. PICTURE: EDDIE MWANALEZA/ STATE HOUSE

STEVEN MVULA, Kaoma and CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu wants the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) to come up with a Corrections Act that will meet the aspirations of Zambians because the current one is punitive and hardens offenders.
Mr Lungu is concerned that the current Act is retributive in nature and has led to an increase in escapes from correctional facilities.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

