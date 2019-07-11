Correctional service act hardens offenders – Lungu

STEVEN MVULA, Kaoma and CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu wants the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) to come up with a Corrections Act that will meet the aspirations of Zambians because the current one is punitive and hardens offenders.

Mr Lungu is concerned that the current Act is retributive in nature and has led to an increase in escapes from correctional facilities.