‘Correct measures will promote fair trade’

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE use of correct measurement in trading activities will help promote fair trade and growth of businesses for small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma says.

Speaking at the launch of the standardised dry capacity measures, the Meda project, yesterday, Mr Yaluma said lack of knowledge on the usage of correct measurements has hindered the growth of SMEs such as the marketeers.