Corporal punishment too stiff

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

SAVE the Children has observed that corporal punishment remains a major form of discipline in many Zambian settings despite Government abolishing it.

Save the Children child protection coordinator Gladys Musaba said many parents and caregivers resort to using physical and humiliating punishments against children based on a belief and value system that has been historically accepted.

“Some parents, guardians and institutions still believe that historical ways of correcting children is the most effective way of promoting desirable behaviour,” she said.

Ms Musaba said corporal punishment has a devastating effect on children and can negatively affect their development.

She said the damaging effects on their survival, learning, behaviour and health can last throughout their lives.

"Unfortunately, corporal punishment is widely used and accepted in