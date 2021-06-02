Coroner digs deep in Frank Mugala case

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE

Lusaka

TRIGGER-HAPPY police officers whose identities have been concealed by the investigating officer caused the death of 13-year-old Frank Mugala, Coroner Sunford Ngobola has said in a verdict.

And Mr Ngobola has ordered that a copy of his verdict be handed to Lusaka Province Commissioner of Police Lackson Sakala for further action against culprits.

The verdict was passed after hearing an inquest into the death of Frank, a former Grade Eight pupil at Chazanga Primary School.

The learner died on February 13 last year after being shot by police officers when residents ran amok in protest against gassing incidents which rocked the country. CLICK