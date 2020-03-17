Coronavirus will not disturb ceremonies calendar – Chitotela

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, MWILA NTAMBI

Kitwe

MINISTER of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela says traditional ceremonies scheduled to take place this year will go ahead as planned.

Mr Chitotela, however, says stringent measures will be put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus during such events.

The Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozi in Western Province is scheduled to take place next month and it attracts many international tourists