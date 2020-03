PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ALL learning institutions will close indefinitely this Friday as one of the measures Government has put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) to Zambia.

And all Zambian missions abroad have been directed to review visa applications for people intending to travel to Zambia as a way of restricting arrivals from high-risk countries.