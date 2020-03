MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZAMBIA Super League (ZSL) interim manager Brian Mulenga says the coronavirus has put over 1,100 professional footballers’ livelihoods at risk after the suspension of games.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) was forced to make major decisions regarding the local game, suspending the Super Division and Absa Cup matches indefinitely.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/