Coronavirus: Chitambo cassava plant frozen

CHAMBO NG’UNI

THE building of a cassava processing plant in Chitambo district at a cost of US$2.4 million has stalled because Huasheng Construction company workers who are undertaking the project have not returned from China.

Chitambo District Commissioner Catherine Kunda said the project may take longer to be finished because of the absence of the workers.

Ms Kunda said the employees, who had gone to China for holiday, have not returned to Zambia following the spread of