Coronavirus cases rise, new strain chips in

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

AS the year 2020 was coming to an end, Zambia witnessed a sharp rise in coronavirus disease cases at a time when generally many people had dropped their guard against the global pandemic.

There is worry in the health sector as medical experts warn that the second wave of the global pandemic has come in form of a more contagious and deadlier variant than the earlier one.

According to the latest statistics, COVID-19-related deaths took an upswing in December of the just-ended year, while new cases, which in summer had declined to single digits in 24 hours, were hitting three digits per day.

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) director general Victor Mukonka said in an interview that the country is beginning to see the second wave of the coronavirus.

Professor Mukonka explains that the country has not only witnessed an increase in the number of positive cases, there is also an upsurge of severe cases of COVID-19, with some patients requiring hospitalisation and oxygen therapy.

“We have seen an increase in the number of people dying almost on a daily basis. We are losing one to two people each day to COVID-19. We have also seen geographical spread of the virus to over 100 districts out of the 116 districts in the country,” Prof Mukonka said.

As of December 29, 2020, the country had 20,177 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

"Just in the last 24 hours, we have seen the positivity going to 234 cases [in a day], unlike in the past where we were just hovering on