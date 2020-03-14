Coronavirus affecting Kwacha – Wina

STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

THE coronavirus is one of the factors that have caused the depreciation of the Kwacha against the dollar and other major currencies, but the Bank of Zambia is taking measures to stabilise it, Vice-President Inonge Wina told Parliament yesterday.

She said to reduce the stress on the Kwacha, central bank has increased statutory reserve ratio and shifted compliance from weekly to daily.